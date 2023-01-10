SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A rezoning application for a now-closed Surfside Beach water that would have resulted in hundreds of new homes has been withdrawn, according to officials.

Surfside Beach officials and property owner Mark Lazarus confirm that the application to rezone the Wild Water & Wheels property has been withdrawn. Lazarus said the move will allow potential buyers to look over Surfside Beach Planning Commission remarks and make changes that are needed for the sale of the property to move forward.

Town officials have not commented about the withdrawal.

The rezoning application was filed in early October, and the owners of the park, which operated for more than 30 years, said in early November that it would not reopen for another season.

The proposal, which called for 335 new multifamily homes to be built on 14.34 acres and commercial properties on 2.28 acres, had been scheduled to have a first reading before the town council on Tuesday, but the item was not on the agenda for the meeting.

The planning commission previously rejected a rezoning request brought by developers who wanted to build multifamily homes and businesses on the site of the former Wild Water & Wheels water park.

Planning Commission members previously expressed concerns about the financing for the project and said the proposal appeared to violate town ordinances.

They also mentioned concerns about infrastructure, particularly a traffic signal in the area of a nearby flea market.