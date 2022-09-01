HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 178 acres of the River Oaks Golf Club could be rezoned as a residential development that would add 505 homes to the area.

The plans were announced at an Horry County planning workshop last week. Since then, there has been a lot of pushback from the community.

“It’s just so, so much stuff,” resident Donna DiDonato said. “Buildings, apartments and traffic. [The development] is just very scary.”

Many residents bought homes in this area because of the fact that it is on a golf course.

“I bought my condo looking out at the golf course thinking I was gonna have golf course views,” said Melissa, a resident who wished for her last name to not be used.

“I bought my home on a golf course,” Wayne Poandl said. “Now it’s not gonna be a golf course anymore.”

Poandl made a Facebook post on the issue that has gotten 106 comments of community input. In his post he said, “what a traffic nightmare already.”

Views are not the only thing residents are concerned about.

“Where are the green spaces? Where are the community gardens? Where are the sidewalks?” Melissa said.

“Why are we knocking down all the trees?” DiDonato said. “[Developers are] taking up beautiful landscapes and golf courses.”

The rezoning request was slated to be discussed at Thursday’s Horry County Council meeting, but it has been deferred to October.

The developer of the project, Diamond Shores LLC, said they want to hear the community’s concerns before they proceed.

“It was deferred because we have scheduled a community meeting,” said David Schwerd, chief operating officer of Diamond Shores. “It’s to get more community input and also to have an opportunity for the community to come and ask specific questions.”

Schwerd said he has seen the conversations happening on social media.

“A lot of questions out there are basically people that are misinformed about the way development occurs,” Schwerd said. “They’re misinformed about how this project will interact with their project or about how the storm water system acts out in that community. It’s just trying to address those questions, issues and misinformation that floats around, especially on social media.”

A common complaint from residents is about green spaces. Residents are worried the development will wipe out the open spaces and beauty of the neighborhood.

“The overall project on this is 171 acres and of that 68 acres is open space,” Schwerd said. “We’ve kept over 23 acres of existing fairways that are gonna be completely undisturbed.”

He said they are even attempting to add more accessibility to these open spaces.

“We’ve discussed with the county the possibility of turning those into walking trails,” Schwerd said.

The community meeting will be held on Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. prior to the Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting. Schwerd hopes residents will come out to voice their concerns and ask questions.