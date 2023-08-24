HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The road improvement and development effort, also known as the RIDE IV Commission, met for the first time on Thursday.

The commission is made up of six members. It will take the next several months to make recommendations on what improvement projects are the most important in Horry County.

The ride program collects a 1 cent capital sales tax, and soon a transportation tax to fund improvement projects.

Some projects discussed in Thursday’s meeting included Highway 90, River Oaks Drive and Lake Busbee Bypass.

The commission has until May 15 to come up with a report to present to Horry County Council. The council will then decide what questions will be on the ballot when voters go to approve the tax or not in next November’s election.

The commission also has the ability to recommend a tax term length starting at seven years that effects how much revenue comes in.

“The main difference on this is it can go up to 25 years,” said David Jordan, Horry County attorney. “So, when you saw that list and Barry’s going to come in and go over the numbers with y’all. Seven years is $800 million and if you go out to 25 years, it’s $3.5 billion.”

The commission will start next month to decide tax term lengths and which projects are most important.