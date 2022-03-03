HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A road is closed Thursday afternoon due to an outdoor fire in Horry County near the North Carolina border, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Norton Road is closed due to a five-acre fire in the area of Norton Road and Fair Bluff Highway north of Green Sea, HCFR said.

No injuries have been reported and no structures are endangered. Smoke may be visible in the area.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission is assisting.

Horry County issued a burn ban earlier Thursday due to weather conditions.