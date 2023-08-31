HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A road in northern Horry County near Highway 917 has collapsed.

It happened in Ketchuptown, which is northeast of Galivants Ferry.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation assessed the damage of the road, which also brought down a stop sign.

Earlier on Thursday, there was only a barricade further down the highway near Swamp Road, with five cones blocking off the collapsed road.

A home right beside the road still has ponding from Idalia’s rain on Wednesday night. There were also parts of Marion County experience flooding near the detention center on Highway 76.

Yards on Highway 76 near Camp Court Road are covered in water.

Sebastian Alvarado, who lives near the collapsed road, said though the damage is surprising, the flooding is not.

“I mean honestly, we’re kind of used to it with any little bit of rain, it tends to get flooded,” Alvarado said. “So, I mean, honestly it’s just, pray for the best and hope that our house just stays.”

The National Weather Service said Mullins got 11 1/2 inches of rain, and the part of Marion County near the detention center got 8 1/2.