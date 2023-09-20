HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A road that collapsed during Tropical Storm Idalia in northern Horry County has been repaired.

It happened in Ketchuptown, off of Highway 917, which is northeast of Galivants Ferry.

Three weeks ago, a stop sign was down, but the sign was back up on Wednesday and travelers could drive through on fresh gravel.

After the storm, South Carolina Department of Transportation blocked off parts of the highway with barricades near Lake Swamp Road. That afternoon, they started adding dirt and gravel.

A neighbor in the area said she thinks the road was completed in less than a week. The area, and other parts of Nichols, also flooded during Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence.

After the road collapsed, News13 spoke with one person who lived nearby.

Sebastian Alvarado said he’s used to the flooding, but did not expect that much damage.

“The beginning of the road is paved. So, I mean, you wouldn’t think that a little bit of rain could, you know, do exactly what it did here,” he said. “So, honestly, it’s just surprising. It takes my breath away.”

News13 reached out to Horry County to ask if the fix is expected to withstand flooding in the future, but have not yet received a response.