HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An overturned vehicle has slowed traffic on Highway 22 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded at 12:29 p.m. to the single-vehicle crash that prompted authorities to shut down the westbound lanes of traffic near mile-marker 1.

No one was seriously injured, but HCFR said people should avoid the area for the safety of crews working at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

