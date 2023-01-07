HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Congressman Russell Fry, of South Carolina, has been sworn into the 118th Congress, according to a news release.

Fry was sworn in early Saturday morning after the House elected Kevin McCarthy as its Speaker following 15 rounds of voting.

Fry is the second representative to serve the Seventh Congressional District serving Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Georgetown, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties since its reestablishment in 2013, the release reads.

“I am honored to be able to serve the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as their voice in Washington,” Fry said in a statement. “I am excited to get to work to get our country back on track by promoting policies that work for the American people.”

For more information and updates on Fry’s work for the Seventh District, visit his website here.