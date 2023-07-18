HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A safe containing thousands of dollars and a firearm was stolen from a business along Dick Pond Road, according to an Horry County police report.

An estimated $3,500 was stolen from the safe at Doyle’s Pub and Grub, according to the report. An employee told police that a gun which was in another safe was also stolen.

The employee spoke with investigators and said that the glass side door had been smashed out, the report shows. Officers searched the restaurant and notice that one of the registers close to the glass door was pried open, but no cash was taken from it.

The burglary happened at about 3:55 a.m. on July 10, the report said. No arrests have been announced by Horry County police.

Another Horry County police report obtained by News13 shows a burglary happened at the Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery along Highway 17 on Sunday morning. Between $3,000 and $5,000 was stolen in that incident.

In a Facebook post on Saturday afternoon, Bull and Bush Pub alluded to possible connections to other burglaries at “neighborhood bars.” An Horry County police spokesperson said Tuesday that the investigation is continuing but that “there is no confirmed connection to other recent incidents.”