HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Horry County woman was arrested and charged with neglecting a vulnerable adult after she allegedly failed to check on a resident who fell out of the bed and sustained significant injuries, according to a news release by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

An investigation was launched by the South Carolina Medicaid Fraud Control Unit into Lauren Grace Sirignano, 58, of Aynor.

The investigation revealed that on April 13, while Sirignano was working as a caregiver at a community training home in Little River, she neglected a vulnerable adult resident by allegedly failing to provide supervision by lying on a couch and appearing to sleep during most of her nighttime working shift, according to the release.

It is further alleged by investigators that Sirignano failed to check on the victim during her shift and that sometime during the night, the victim fell out of their bed and suffered significant injuries, according to the release.

The victim was a vulnerable adult under South Carolina law and resided at a community training home operated by Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs during the time of the alleged misconduct, according to the release.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Tuesday that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit arrested Sirignano and booked her into the Horry County Detention Center August 18.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office and neglect of a vulnerable adult is a felony, according to the release. Upon conviction, neglect of a vulnerable adult has a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to five thousand dollars, or both.