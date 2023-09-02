HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — As we are amidst Labor Day Weekend, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is conducting courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings across the state.

Labor Day Weekend is one of the busiest boating times of the year for South Carolina and SCDNR officials want to do everything possible to keep everyone’s weekend fun and safe.

Officers performed quick, but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper registrations.

Those who are not in compliance with the regulations or registration will not be ticketed, but instead will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before using the boat.

“We give them an opportunity to check out all of their safety equipment,” Captain Michael Paul Thomas with SCDNR said. “Proper registration for their boat, titles for their motor and we do it before they get out on the water, so we give them a change to correct it because we want everyone to go out and have a fun weekend on the water, but we want them to have everything they need. Especially the safety equipment.”

One boater, Michael Granton, didn’t know these inspections were going on, but as soon as he saw them, he jumped at the opportunity to get his boat inspected to make sure everything was all good to go.

“As soon as I pulled in and saw the tent and these officers standing here, I said ah I haven’t had an inspection all year,” he said. “Now would be a good time to get one and make sure we’re on par with everything we need to have, all our safety equipment so I stopped, and we did that. I’m very happy. Look, I passed with flying colors.”

The next courtesy boat inspection in Horry County will be on Monday September 4th at the Conway City Marina Landing from 10a.m. to noon.