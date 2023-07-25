HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is coordinating with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System as the search for missing boater Tyler Doyle reaches six months on Wednesday.

DNR spokesperson Greg Lucas told News13 on Tuesday that investigators are working with the missing persons system to collect DNA samples for comparison.

Doyle went missing on Jan. 26 while duck hunting in a jon boat near North Myrtle Beach. Crews from around the country searched around the Brunswick County area shortly after his disappearance.

DNR said on Feb. 13 that no foul play was suspected in Doyle’s disappearance.

“Weather conditions that day, couple with boating mechanical issues, appear to be the predominant contributing factors,” SCDNR said in a news release.

SCDNR said phone records, location data, witness interviews, a boat inspection and recovered items “currently indicate this to be a hunting/boating accident and no foul play is suspected at this time.”

Lucas said DNR officers continue to listen to any leads and investigate as appropriate.