CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Debris falling from the Main Street bridge in Conway “does not have any structural value,” according to a statement from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The concrete falling belongs to a corner piece that “comes down from the deck to the side of the beams,” according to Pete Poore with SCDOT.

“What has happened is over time the thin section of the concrete cracks and water begins to causes (sic) chips to break off and fall off,” Poore said in the statement.

SCDOT will encapsulate the corners where the concrete is falling to prevent more from falling. Permanent repairs will be done when crews finish repairing a bridge in Rains, according to Poore. Completion of the Rains bridge should be finished in early May.

Poore said crews will fix the Conway Main Street bridge as soon as possible to have the least impact on summer activities.

Repairs will be made with in-house maintenance to save time and money, Poore said.

A section of the sidewalk under the bridge has been blocked off.