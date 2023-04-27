HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — New traffic lights are being installed at Highway 707 and Tern Hall Drive in the Socastee/Burgess areas, which will be in place temporarily while Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital is built.

News13 did a story in 2018 after a previous Highway 707 widening project about resident concerns for getting out of the neighborhood, with many pushing for a traffic light.

At that time, Horry County Councilman Cam Crawford said a traffic study would need to be completed before a light could be added.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is installing a signal at the Highway 707 and Tern Hall Drive intersection to help better facilitate traffic in and around the area, a SCDOT spokesperson told News13.

SCDOT said they worked closely with councilman Crawford and local officials and that they appreciate their support on the project.

Work on the installation started on Wednesday and the signal will be up and running in the coming weeks, SCDOT said.