HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — There were a total of 162 traffic deaths across the News13 viewing area in 2022, according to preliminary numbers reported by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The numbers below reflect the SCDPS’s preliminary number of traffic fatalities in each of News13’s viewing area counties from midnight on Jan. 1, 2022, to 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022.

2022

Darlington County – 18 fatalities

Dillon County – 10 fatalities

Florence County – 40 fatalities

Horry County – 75 fatalities

Marion County – 6 fatalities

Marlboro County – 13 fatalities

Total – 162 fatalities

The number of traffic deaths in 2022 was lower than in 2021, both in the News13 viewing area and across the Palmetto state.

Below is the number of traffic fatalities in each of News13’s viewing area counties from midnight on Jan. 1, 2021, to 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021.

2021

Darlington County – 23 fatalities

Dillon County – 17 fatalities

Florence County – 41 fatalities

Horry County – 80 fatalities

Marion County – 9 fatalities

Marlboro County – 14 fatalities

Total – 184 fatalities

In total, there were 1,056 traffic deaths in the state of South Carolina in 2022, compared to 1,198 in 2021. To view the full report, visit the SCDPS website.