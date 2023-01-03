HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — There were a total of 162 traffic deaths across the News13 viewing area in 2022, according to preliminary numbers reported by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
The numbers below reflect the SCDPS’s preliminary number of traffic fatalities in each of News13’s viewing area counties from midnight on Jan. 1, 2022, to 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022.
2022
- Darlington County – 18 fatalities
- Dillon County – 10 fatalities
- Florence County – 40 fatalities
- Horry County – 75 fatalities
- Marion County – 6 fatalities
- Marlboro County – 13 fatalities
- Total – 162 fatalities
The number of traffic deaths in 2022 was lower than in 2021, both in the News13 viewing area and across the Palmetto state.
Below is the number of traffic fatalities in each of News13’s viewing area counties from midnight on Jan. 1, 2021, to 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021.
2021
- Darlington County – 23 fatalities
- Dillon County – 17 fatalities
- Florence County – 41 fatalities
- Horry County – 80 fatalities
- Marion County – 9 fatalities
- Marlboro County – 14 fatalities
- Total – 184 fatalities
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
In total, there were 1,056 traffic deaths in the state of South Carolina in 2022, compared to 1,198 in 2021. To view the full report, visit the SCDPS website.