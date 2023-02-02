HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A school bus with 11 students on board was rear-ended by a truck Thursday morning on Highway 90, according to Lisa Bourcier, an Horry County Schools spokesperson.
The crash happened along Highway 90 near International Drive, Bourcier said. No injuries were reported.
The crash happened at about 6:40 a.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s online incident map.
News13 has reached out to troopers for more information.
No other details were immediately available.
