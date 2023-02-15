HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car off Highway 17 Bypass in January was “illegally in the roadway”, according to a report from the South Carolina Highway Patrol obtained by News13.

28-year-old Blake Thompkins died Jan. 19 as a result of the crash. Thompkins was walking west across Highway 17 Bypass near Coventry Boulevard when he was hit by a pickup truck traveling north.

The report says the driver did not contribute the crash.

Thompkins died at the scene from trauma, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.