LITTLE RIVER S.C. (WBTW) — Sea Haven held a back-to-school bash Friday for foster care and adoptive families.

When it comes to back-to-school shopping for multiple foster kids, things can add up pretty fast.

“Whatever the child needs to go back to school, this is an amazing gesture, and as a foster parent I am beyond grateful for an opportunity like this to not only share, give, receive,” said Jennique Myrie-Cordero, foster parent and Sea Haven crisis-intervention counselor.

Families enjoyed food, activities, educational information and learned about Sea Haven’s no-cost family support services.

“It just doesn’t stop because you adopted a kid or you fostered a kid,” said Curtis Joe, executive director of the nonprofit organization. “You have the right to use your community resources just as much as a regular family does and so they need to know those resources are out there.”

Joe said with Sea Haven’s mission to provide a safe place for youth in crisis, they come across a lot of adoptive and foster youth.

“From the moment I was advised about the project I was more than elated, and that’s because I know for a fact, that this is something that has needed help from the community,” Myrie-Cordero said. “It takes a village to raise a child.”

The back-to-school bash attended by 27 families was sponsored by the Jockey Being Family Foundation, which provides supportive services and strengthens adoptive families.