WILMINGTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews continued the search Friday for a missing boater who was last seen Jan. 26 while duck hunting on a jon boat in the North Myrtle Beach area.

On Friday, crews searched in the Wilmington area, with people looking for any sign they could find.

Doyle and one other person were duck hunting Jan. 26 before a distress call. The other boater was rescued, but the search for Doyle continues. The initial search focused on the jetties in the Little River area.

Throughout the week, the search has moved farther north and into the Wilmington area on Friday.

SCUBA diving expert Chris Slog explained how currents could have pushed Doyle north.

“As soon as you get out into the ocean, those wind-driven currents tend to push north along the beach,” Slog said. “At a 2-knot current, that’s 48 miles in 24 hours, so it’s extremely likely he could be all the way here in Wilmington.”

The focal point of Friday’s search was the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, which is about 50 miles north of the jetties where the search originated.

Boaters combed the river carefully for any clues.

“It’s all I’m trying to do is make his wife proud, and his family proud,” said Shawn Hewlett, who is one of the people who joined in on the search. “I know people miss him and want to see him.”

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources remains on the search and said teams would continue looking until a rescue or recovery is made.

Loved ones leading the way have shared updates online, including that they’ve found decoy ducks they believe belonged to Doyle. They’ve previously found some other items belonging to Doyle, including waders and his wallet with money and a South Carolina driver’s license.

“Just want my other half to come home,” Lakelyn Doyle, Tyler’s wife who is pregnant, said in a post. “Everyone misses you so much Ty.”

Some people brought binoculars Friday to be a part of the search. Many of those searching plan to be back at the same location on Saturday.