GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The body of a missing boater involved in a collision Thursday morning on the Pee Dee River has been identified as 79-year-old Harvey Gene Altman of Loris, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The Horry County Fire Rescue dive team recovered the body on the Pee Dee River and offered condolences to the family. The coroner’s office said an autopsy is scheduled this week.

The multiagency search to find the boater began after an accident near the Yauhannah bridge near the Horry-Georgetown County line, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office’s marine unit assisted the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and other agencies in the search. SCDNR said an investigation into the collision is ongoing.

