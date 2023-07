HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Motorists are being advised to avoid the area of S. Highway 57 at Tallwood Road because of damage to the road from an apparent broken water main, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

Lanes of traffic are blocked, and utility crews have been called to the area, which is near E. Highway 9, according to HCFR.

HCFR was dispatched at 7:43 a.m. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and Horry County police are assisting.