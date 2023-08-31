HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some of Horry County Schools will be back at school as normal on Friday, while others will have another e-learning day, according to the district.

The district said the schools in the following areas will resume normal operations:

Carolina Forest

Conway

Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach

Socastee

St. James

HCS said all extracurricular competitions and practices scheduled for Friday will continue for those attendance areas.

The district said the following schools will be closed but will operate on an e-learning day for all students:

Aynor

Green Sea Floyds

Loris

All extracurricular competitions and practices for those attendance areas will be rescheduled, HCS said.

Students who attend the following schools will follow the above schedule designated for the attendance area of their family’s address, according to the district:

Academy for Arts, Science and Technology

Academy for Technology and Academics

Early College High School

Scholars Academy High School

SOAR Academy

Therapeutic Learning Center

For more information, visit Horry County Schools’ website.