HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some of Horry County Schools will be back at school as normal on Friday, while others will have another e-learning day, according to the district.
The district said the schools in the following areas will resume normal operations:
- Carolina Forest
- Conway
- Myrtle Beach
- North Myrtle Beach
- Socastee
- St. James
HCS said all extracurricular competitions and practices scheduled for Friday will continue for those attendance areas.
The district said the following schools will be closed but will operate on an e-learning day for all students:
- Aynor
- Green Sea Floyds
- Loris
All extracurricular competitions and practices for those attendance areas will be rescheduled, HCS said.
Students who attend the following schools will follow the above schedule designated for the attendance area of their family’s address, according to the district:
- Academy for Arts, Science and Technology
- Academy for Technology and Academics
- Early College High School
- Scholars Academy High School
- SOAR Academy
- Therapeutic Learning Center
For more information, visit Horry County Schools’ website.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here