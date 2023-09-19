HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s been more than a year since Horry County and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers kicked off its Waccamaw River flood risk management study.

News13 reported in June when the organizations hosted public hearings in Little River, Bucksport and Conway to get input from each community about Waccamaw River flood risk reduction measures.

The corps’ project manager, Bethany Ward, said the first year of the study was primarily to understand the nature of flooding within the Waccamaw River and how it impacts communities in Horry County.

Ward said one thing did stand out and potentially changed the focus of the study.

“Noticing that the Bucksport communities [are] extremely vulnerable to flooding,” she said.

Ward said that through the study, they’ve noticed the Waccamaw and Pee Dee River come to a confluence in the Bucksport area, making it more vulnerable to riverine flooding.

“One of the things that the corps and/or a county are doing is making sure that we have a comprehensive hydrologic model of both the Pee Dee River and the Waccamaw, so we can really understand the convergence of the hydrology between those two rivers,” Ward said.

Ward said that while small portions of the Waccamaw River and its sub-basins have been modeled in the past, a broader model looking at the watershed as a whole has been a big step in the study.

She said it’s helped better understand what factors contribute to flooding in vulnerable communities.

“We have the Crabtree Canal that runs through the city of Conway,” said April O’Leary, the founder of Horry County Rising. “That is the source of flooding for a lot of neighborhoods, like my neighborhood, but also the city itself.”

The nearly $4 million study is split evenly between Horry County and the corps.

Officials said it will focus on flood impacts in Socastee, the city of Conway, Longs, Red Bluff and Bucksport.

Flood experts behind the study said they hope one emphasis is canals.

“Focusing on those canals, really widening them out, which is going to require some acquisitions.” O’Leary said. “It’s going to cost a significant amount of money, but we really believe that would provide the best flood mitigation benefit for Horry County.”

The corps has identified major roads in the county that it’s student for riverine flooding impacts.