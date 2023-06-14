CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A sentencing hearing is scheduled Thursday afternoon for a woman who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in September in the “Baby Boy Horry” case, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said.

Jennifer Sahr entered an Alford plea, which is when someone maintains innocence but acknowledges evidence that would likely lead to a conviction. The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. before Circuit Court Judge Paul Burch.

According to authorities, utility workers found the baby boy in December 2008 wrapped in a tote bag in the woods in an area off Highway 544 on Meadowbrook Drive outside of Conway.

More than a decade passed before members of a U.S. Marshals task force arrested Sahr in March 2020 in North Myrtle Beach. An arrest warrant said the child was born alive and was still alive when it was abandoned.

“Baby Boy Horry” and another infant, “Baby Grace” were remembered at a memorial in December 2020 after Sahr’s arrest.

During her sentencing hearing in September, Sahr addressed the court during the hearing and tearfully apologized for her actions.

“I am sorry,” Sahr said. “I am truly sorry. I am sorry that I couldn’t provide the help that I needed for my child, and I will live with this for the rest of my life.”

Sahr’s father also addressed the court and described his daughter as a role model. The victim’s father also read an emotional letter that said “I asked God why him and why me.”

The defense said Sahr didn’t know she was pregnant. Once she gave birth, she claims the baby had no signs of life.