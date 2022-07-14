HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries were reported Thursday in a crash involving a box truck in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The two-vehicle crash happened at 11:53 a.m. in the area of Jordanville Road and Mill Swamp Road between Galivants Ferry and Conway, HCFR said. At least one person was trapped. Three people were taken to a hospital.
The box truck overturned in the crash and is leaking fuel, HCFR said. Lanes of traffic are closed.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Count on News13 for updates.