HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — “Serious” injuries were reported Thursday night in an Horry County crash possibly involving a pedestrian, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened at about 9:21 p.m. in the area of Fair Bluff Highway and and Broadwell Road, HCFR said. The crash reportedly involved a pedestrian.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.