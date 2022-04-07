HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — “Serious” injuries were reported Thursday night in an Horry County crash possibly involving a pedestrian, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 9:21 p.m. in the area of Fair Bluff Highway and and Broadwell Road, HCFR said. The crash reportedly involved a pedestrian.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.