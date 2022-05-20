HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries were reported Friday night after a crash in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The two-vehicle crash happened at about 7:46 p.m. in the area of Highway 501 and D Street, HCFR said. At least one person was ejected from a vehicle. Beachbound lanes of traffic are blocked.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
No other information was immediately available.