HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries were reported Friday night after a crash in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 7:46 p.m. in the area of Highway 501 and D Street, HCFR said. At least one person was ejected from a vehicle. Beachbound lanes of traffic are blocked.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.