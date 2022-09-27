HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injures were reported Tuesday in a crash in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened at 5:07 p.m. in the area of Dongola Highway and Gobblers Run, HCFR said.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
The crash remains under investigation.