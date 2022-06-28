HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Tuesday night in a crash involving a motorcycle on River Oaks Drive near Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of River Oaks Drive, HCFR said.

The motorcycle was traveling north on River Oaks Drive. An SUV was attempting to turn left onto River Oaks Drive when it crashed with the motorcycle. The motorcycle driver was killed, according to troopers. Two people in the SUV were not hurt.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

All lanes of traffic are closed and are expected to stay closed for an extended period of time, HCFR said.

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.