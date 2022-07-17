HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital with ‘serious injuries’ on Sunday after a jet ski crash near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR said the department was dispatched at 7:12 p.m. to the crash that happened along the Intracoastal Waterway near Mr. Joe White Avenue.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.
The Horry County Police Department assisted with the crash.
No other details were immediately available.
