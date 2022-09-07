HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries were reported Wednesday morning after a single-vehicle rollover crash near Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 7:20 a.m. to the crash, which blocked lanes of traffic near the 2000 block of Pint Circle near Longs.

A utility pole and lines were knocked down during the crash, HCFR said. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area while emergency crews work at the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

No additional details were immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.