HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries were reported Wednesday morning after a single-vehicle crash along Highway 9 north of Longs in Horry County, authorities said.
It happened at about 7 a.m. off Highway 9 near Foxtail Drive, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The highway remains open but drivers are asked to use caution in the area.
No additional information is available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.