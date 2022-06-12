HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries were reported late Sunday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in Longs that involved a motorcycle Sunday.
Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 5:47 p.m. to the crash near the intersection of W. Highway 9 and Hemingway Road. The intersection remained closed to traffic as of 7 p.m., and HCFR said traffic would be blocked for “an extended amount of time.”
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. No other information was immediately available.
