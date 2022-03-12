HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — About 1,900 Santee Cooper customers in Horry and County counties remain without power after strong winds and heavy rains swept across the region Saturday morning.

During the height of the storm — at about 9:30 a.m. — nearly power was out to nearly 3,400 customers in the Little River, North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island areas.

The number had dropped to 1,863 as of about 10:10 a.m, with more than 1,100 reported in the Little River area:

Following is a breakdown of the outages by county as of about 10:10 a.m.:

Horry County – 1,786

Georgetown County – 77

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.