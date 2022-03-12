HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — About 1,900 Santee Cooper customers in Horry and County counties remain without power after strong winds and heavy rains swept across the region Saturday morning.
During the height of the storm — at about 9:30 a.m. — nearly power was out to nearly 3,400 customers in the Little River, North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island areas.
The number had dropped to 1,863 as of about 10:10 a.m, with more than 1,100 reported in the Little River area:
Following is a breakdown of the outages by county as of about 10:10 a.m.:
- Horry County – 1,786
- Georgetown County – 77
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.