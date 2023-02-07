HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A daughter of Hubert Clodfelter, who was reported missing and later found dead, is still looking for answers after her step-mother, Irene Clodfelter, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, but no one has been charged with his death.

Hubert Clodfelter was first reported missing in March 2019. His body was found in June 2019 in a storage unit under a family-owned mobile home in the Myrtle Beach area.

“Somebody knows what happened to my dad and we want information, we want closure,” said Karen Chapell, one of Hubert Clodfelter’s daughters.

Hubert Clodfelter’s death was ruled a homicide, but no one has been charged with his death.

“I had thought possibly he was in a nursing home, and she was just not letting us know,” Chapell said. “That’s what I had thought. So I was completely in shock.”

Irene Clodfelter was charged with two counts of obstruction of justice in Georgetown County. She was also charged with the desecration of human remains and accessory after the fact of murder in Horry County, but those charges were eventually dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Chapell said she doesn’t know if her step-mother has anything to do with Hubert Clodfelter’s death, but believes “she knows what happened.”

Irene Clodfelter pleaded guilty to lying to police about her husband’s location and deleting information off a cell phone that would have shown communications between the two in May and June of 2019. Warrants said she found her husband’s body around May 28, 2019, under their home, wrapped in plastic.

“What I learned is that someone I trusted for 15 years lied to me and lied a lot to me,” Chapell said. “That’s really hard to accept.”

Chapell said her dad was an outgoing man and his entire family misses him.

“He was larger than life,” she said.

After pleading guilty, Irene Clodfelter was sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended to the service of two years in prison and eight years on probation for each charge, according to the solicitor’s office.

“It was so emotional to hear her confession,” Chapell said. “I mean, that was just really very, very hard to hear — that she found him and wrapped him but never called 911, never told us, his own daughters. It’s hard to accept that someone could be so uncaring.”

Chapell said it’s upsetting that Irene Clodfelter “got off on a technicality” in the first trial.

Chapell said the family will continue to work with detectives on the cold case until justice is served, and will come up with creative ways to honor her dad for his great grandchildren through art and pictures.