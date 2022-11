HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A shed fire was reported early Wednesday morning on a road off Highway 544, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at 2:24 a.m. on Sonland Drive, north of the Socastee area, HCFR said.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under control, according to HCFR.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.