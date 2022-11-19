HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Aynor man was arrested Wednesday in Horry County on several sex crimes involving minors, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
Matthew Brooks Gore, 31, of Aynor, was arrested by the HCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Wednesday, HCSO said. Investigators were able to locate Gore after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
He faces 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, booking records show.
Gore is currently being held at the J. Rueben Long Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, according to booking records.
Due to the nature of the case, no further details were released.
Anyone with more information regarding Gore’s arrest is asked to call the HCSO tip line at 843-915-5688.