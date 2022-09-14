MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot and another person suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon after a single gunshot was fired during a fight at a sports bar on North Kings Highway, according to an Horry County police report.

It happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Backyard Sports Bar and Grill in the 9700 block of North Kings Highway.

According to the report, two people got into a verbal argument in the back deck area of the bar that led to a fight and the gunshot being fired. Two people fled in a vehicle after the shooting.

One person had gunshot wounds to their stomach and arm, while another person had a bloodied face and mouth and was checked out by EMS but refused treatment, the report said.

No additional information was immediately available.

