HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University issued an alert Tuesday night after a shots fired incident off campus.
Horry County police said the shooting happened at about 8:27 p.m. on Carolina Road. No injuries were reported but property was damaged.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.