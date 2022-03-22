HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Skyrocketing prices are affecting Horry County’s RIDE III program, and some county officials say it could drain funding before all projects get completed.

However, Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said the way things stand currently he does not expect any RIDE III projects to go unfunded.

“It’s still a guessing game as to how we’ll finally end up with RIDE III, but we feel like we’re in real good shape with it,” Vaught said.

With a total of 20 projects costing $592 million, officials said there’s a chance RIDE III projects could carry into Ride IV. State law says that any projects on RIDE III that are incomplete or underfunded have to become No. 1 or No. 2 on the RIDE IV list.

“As everybody knows, Carolina Bays North was an underfunded project. As we start going through these committees, Carolina Bays North and group four dirt roads are 19 and 20 on the project, so we [have to] be aware that’s No. 1 and 2 on the list,” Jason Thompson, RIDE program manager, said at Horry County’s Infrastructure and Regulation Committee meeting.

However, there’s no way of knowing whether funds will run out until the end of RIDE III. Vaught is confident they won’t run into that issue because of overestimating costs and underestimating revenue.

“We try to pad in increased cost because everything goes up all the time,” Vaught said. “We’re not projecting that any of the projects will be unfunded in RIDE III.”

Because of inflation, COVID, and current costs of projects like the dirt-road program, the county saw a 25% to 30% increase in materials, time, and labor.

“The market in itself has just skyrocketed, there’s just no other way to explain it,” Thompson said.

Given the market, county officials said it could be difficult getting an equivalent amount of work done for RIDE IV. The one good thing is that revenue collections for RIDE IV are slightly higher than predicted, coming in at $625 million to $650 million.

“The population of Horry County continues to increase, and that increases spending and increases the revenue collected on ‘Riding On A Penny.’ “

The RIDE III program ends on April 30 2025.