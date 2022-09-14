HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were on board a small plane that crashed Wednesday in the Conway area, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at 12:21 p.m. in the area of McNeill Street.

A single-engine Piper P28R crashed in a wooded area about eight miles north of Myrtle Beach, according to the FAA. Two people were on board. The FAA said the information is preliminary and subject to change.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

News13 has also reached out the National Transportation Safety Board, which will be in charge of the investigation, according to the FAA.

News13 has a crew headed to the scene.