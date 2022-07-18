HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person escaped from a house fire in the Surfside Beach area early Monday morning night thanks to smoke alarms in the home, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR and the Surfside Beach Fire Department responded at 2:19 a.m. to the fire on Gulfstream Court. The fire was contained mostly to the kitchen area, and there were no injuries.
One person was able to get out of the home after smoke alarms sounded, HCFR said. The American Red Cross is providing the person with assistance.
No additional details were immediately available. The fire remains under investigation.
