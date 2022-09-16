HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Smoke at St. James Middle School Friday morning delayed student arrivals, according to a note sent to parents by the school’s principal.

Construction work outside caused smoke to enter the building, resulting in fire crews being called, according to the note.

There was no fire at the school and students were allowed to enter the building at about 8:45 a.m., according to the principal.

The principal said the building was cleared and everyone was safe.

The line for students to be dropped off was not moving Friday morning and some parents left the line.

Any student absences for Friday will be excused, according to the principal.