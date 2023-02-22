HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Smoke from a controlled burn in the Longs area is expected to continue for an extended period of time, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The land-management burn, which covers nearly 500 acres, is taking place in an area near Highway 905 and Highway 9, HCFR said.

Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue

The status of fire can be monitored using the South Carolina Forestry Commission’s smartphone app.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

* * *

Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.