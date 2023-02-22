HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Smoke from a controlled burn in the Longs area is expected to continue for an extended period of time, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The land-management burn, which covers nearly 500 acres, is taking place in an area near Highway 905 and Highway 9, HCFR said.

Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue

The status of fire can be monitored using the South Carolina Forestry Commission’s smartphone app.