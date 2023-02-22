HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Smoke from a controlled burn in the Longs area is expected to continue for an extended period of time, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The land-management burn, which covers nearly 500 acres, is taking place in an area near Highway 905 and Highway 9, HCFR said.
The status of fire can be monitored using the South Carolina Forestry Commission’s smartphone app.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.