HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A controlled land-management burn on about an acre of land near Loris is producing a significant amount of smoke, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said it is working with the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control to bring the fire near Cane Branch and Dows roads into compliance, HCFR said. The fire is contained and is not threatening any structures.

HCFR said smoke may be visible in the area for an extended period of time.