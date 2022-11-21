HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an outside two-acre fire Monday morning near Aynor that resulted in a smoke notice, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at about 10 a.m. in the area of Edwards and Newton roads, HCFR said.

HCFR put a smoke notice in place until further notice. A video of the smoke can be viewed here.

“Residents and passersby may see smoke in the area for an extended amount of time. HCFR will continue to monitor this area,” HCFR said.

No damages to structures and no injuries were reported.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission is assisting, according to HCFR.