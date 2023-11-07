HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A smoke notice was issued Tuesday afternoon by Horry County Fire Rescue after they were dispatched to a business on Highway 544 where a large pile of scrap metal caught fire.

HCFR said crews are working to extinguish the fire, which is currently under control. No structures were threatened by the fire.

The City of Conway Fire Department assisted on the call and HCFR warned people near the area that smoke would be visible for an extended amount of time.