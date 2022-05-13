SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Students from Socastee High School, who are in the Chick-fil-a Leader Academy program, raised $14,280 to build a tiny home for a local veteran.

They presented the check to the Veterans Welcome Home Resource Center inside of Socastee High School Friday.

The students did fundraisers like a ‘rock-a-thon’ and Chick-fil-a spirit night to raise the money. One student in the program said it took a while to raise the money, but that it was worth it.

“After a lot of hard work and dedication, it’s crazy to think it’s paid off,” said Casey Gwyer, a Socastee High School student who participated in this project. “It honestly feels really amazing that we could all do this and make an impact on someone’s life.”

The students did this for their spring impact project that is required in the Leaders Academy program. Gwyer also said that this project helped her grow as a leader.