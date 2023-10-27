CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Socastee man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for a string of home burglaries that took place in the days leading up to Christmas in 2020, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said.

Joseph William Bennett, 37, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree burglary with a violent designation and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for each count. However, Judge Daniel Hall ordered the sentences to run concurrently.

According to the solicitor’s office, surveillance video captured Bennett breaking into several houses in the Murrells Inlet and Mill Pond areas of Horry County in December 2020. Several items were stolen and later taken to a pawn shop. No one was home during the time of the burglaries.