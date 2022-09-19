HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue and Horry County officials on Saturday renamed the former Rosewood Boat Landing in Socastee after HCFR Battalion Chief James Cyganiewicz.

After Horry County leaders and members of the family shared memories about Cyganiewicz, the new sign was revealed.

“It will now bear the name of Chief Cyganiewicz, who lived in the Socastee community and frequently used the boat landing to fish and play with his dogs,” the Facebook post reads. “We’re so honored to have had a great turnout to honor [him].”

Cyganiewicz became a member of HCFR in 1993 after volunteering for several years, HCFR said.

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue/Facebook

Cyganiewicz served as HCFR’s Investigation Units Chief before being named the department’s Battalion Chief. He was South Carolina’s first arson investigator to have a K9 arson dog.